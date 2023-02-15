@noblerecords Album Chain Challenge: 20 Records Linked #vinylcommunity by The Vinyl Record Player Just here to help out @noblerecords , a small #vc channel that needs a little love in the form of subscribers and likers. My man @Harrispilton22 informed me of this neglected soul, and I'm of course here to help! If you know anyone who likes vinyl records and might want to check him out, go ahead and let them know! Seriously, this was some fun! I thank the gentleman at Noble Records for his great idea/thread. Within, I discuss The Isley Brothers, The Byrds, Jeff Beck, Stevie Wonder, Jerry Butler (#bigjerry), Curtis Mayfield, Willie Hutch, Wilson Pickett, 70s soul music in general and many, many more. You have to watch to experience, friends. Don't forget to subscribe, of course! #vinylrecords #vinylcommunity #soulmusic70s #soulmusicartists #goodfunk #cratedigging #70ssoulmusic #funkmusic #southernsoulmusic #soullegends #playfunkmusic #soul #music #funk #disco #discomusic #motownrecords #motown #staxrecords #southernsoul #northernsoul #soulfunk #soulpop #souljazz #soulblues via YouTube https://youtu.be/Q2xrb2w9Gsk
Whack A Soul #1 - #vinylcommunity #vinylcollection inspired by @mazzysmusic by The Vinyl Record Player The shocking #vc debut of a new segment at @vinylrecordplayer, Whack A Soul! A segment deeply inspired by Vinyl Community Legend Norman Maslov. The rules are pick 5 random records and then talk about them. In this episode, we talk Maze w/Frankie Beverley, Edwin Starr and so much more. Please enjoy, and don't forget to check out: Laurence, the Meloman: @melomano4145 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9sMSnaTW04V5389eNylSQ As ever, this video comes inspired by: @mazzysmusic (super obviously in this particular case), @theboomerscalper , @rachelsghost , @maleaJ4743 , @6inchpianist , @Souldisco , @noblerecords , @TooManyRecords @Channel33RPM , @MelindaMurphy , @vinyltalkwithtavis3145 , @vinylrichie007 and so, so many more fantastic channels. If you like #vc, ALL of the above channels should be in your subscribe list. Go ahead! It's free of charge! via YouTube https://youtu.be/eljapehkDmM
Vinyl Finds 17 | Vinyl Collection #vinylcommunity by The Vinyl Record Player Stunning vinyl records to add to the Vinyl Collection here. Let's talk Uriah Heep, Peter Green, Esther Phillips, Otis Redding and really a lot more. The #vinylfinds are strong with this one, so beware of envy! Ok. Kidding. Envy's not a good one. As ever, this video comes inspired by: @rachelsghost @mazzysmusic @6inchpianist @staxrecords @TooManyRecords @vinylrichie007 @maleaJ4743 @MelindaMurphy @noblerecords @Channel33RPM and so many other great #vinylcommunity people. Keep killin' it out there, friends. #estherphillips #vinylcommunity #vinyl #vinylcollection #vinyljunkie #cratedigging #vinylcollector #records #33rpm #Vinyl #vinylcollectionpost #vinyljunkie #vinylclub #music #discogs #discogscollection #records #recordcollection #nowplaying #nowspinning #cratedigging #instavinyl #soul_music_explosion #soulmusic #soul_music #lovesoulmusic #lovesoul #lovemusic #love #soul #music #funk #disco #discomusic #motownrecords #motown #doowop #staxrecords #southernsoul #northernsoul via YouTube https://youtu.be/bXan_hOo7xs
Full 30 Minutes Talking Soul With Tavis by The Vinyl Record Player Great conversation about soul music in general with #VC legend Tavis from @vinyltalkwithtavis3145 . Great dude, better chat. Here we discuss Al Green, Marvin Gaye, Isaac Hayes, and many many more. Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, the Jones Girls, the Shirelles and others make an appearance on this banger of a conversation about the best funk and soul on the planet. As ever, this video comes inspired by: @rachelsghost @mazzysmusic @TheOmahaIntrovert @Souldisco @6inchpianist @staxrecords @maleaJ4743 @Channel33RPM so many other great #vinylcommunity people. Keep killin' it out there, friends. via YouTube https://youtu.be/_P3MGz8VbO0
White Suits in Soul | Vinyl Community #vinylcollection by The Vinyl Record Player You don't love a white suit? Why? Is it because you've never seen Fantasy Island with the legendary Ricardo Montalban and the even cooler French legend Hervé Villechaize? Whatever the case, #whitesuits bring it, and in the words of my friend @theboomerscalper , "White Suits Are The New Black Tuxedo. As ever, this video comes inspired by: @rachelsghost @mazzysmusic @TheOmahaIntrovert @Souldisco @6inchpianist @staxrecords @maleaJ4743 and so many other great #vinylcommunity people. Keep killin' it out there, friends. #atlanticsoul #soullegend #vinylcommunity #vinyl #vinylcollection #vinylcollector #souldisco #records #33rpm #Vinyl #vinylcollectionpost #vinyljunkie #music #discogs #discogscollection #records #recordcollection #nowplaying #nowspinning #cratedigging #instavinyl #soulmusic #soul #music #funk #disco #discomusic #motownrecords #motown #staxrecords via YouTube https://youtu.be/l7Gs-cGDSYo
John Florez Full Interview by The Vinyl Record Player No cuts on this classic John Florez interview. Just talking music with the legendary producer behind Willie Hutch's first two LPs, and the first two Friends Of Distinction albums. John talks payola, his career as a producer, first at RCA, then Bell and then as an independent. Key Quote: "I lost so many producing jobs because I didn't do drugs." - Classic stuff right here from this gentleman, and must see TV. Brother can tell a great story! via YouTube https://youtu.be/Vsys1fQveNE
Vinyl Finds 16 | Vinyl Community #vinylcollection by The Vinyl Record Player Vinyl Finds, jokes, good times. It's Saturday, people. Love the one you're with, and enjoy! #ojays #gamblehuff #beatles #beatlescovers #vinylcommunity #vinyl #vinylcollection #vinyljunkie #cratedigging #vinylporn #vinylcollector #souldisco #records #33rpm #Vinyl #vinylcollectionpost #vinyljunkie #vinyligclub #vinylclub #music #discogs #discogscollection #records #recordcollection #nowplaying #nowspinning #cratedigging #instavinyl #soul_music_explosion #soulmusic #soul_music #blackmusic #lovesoulmusic #lovesoul #lovemusic #love #soul #music #funk #disco #discomusic #motownrecords #motown #doowop #staxrecords #southernsoul #northernsoul #soulfunk #soulpop #souljazz #soulblues #soulgroove #groove #gospe via YouTube https://youtu.be/tyE6BMPizBs
royce in the house contest | Vinyl Community #contest by The Vinyl Record Player Great contest from Royce In The House, who is pushing for 700 subs! Check it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=860NZdCfI8k Fun stuff as we talk about: 3 Albums with a 10 minute or longer song 3 Soundtrack albums 3 Albums with GREAT keyboard players Plus for the bonus, let's talk an album "that came with a poster" You'll want to watch if you're a fan of Deep Purple, Renaissance, Jimmy Cliff, Isaac Hayes, or just music in general! via YouTube https://youtu.be/fpgJXGf1KTk
The Vinyl Record Player Channel Trailer by The Vinyl Record Player Hey #vinylcommunity. This here is my new Trailer Channel. Come for the fun, stay for the soul, if you could. #beatles, #beatlescovers, #vinylcommunity, #vinyl, #vinylcollection, #vinyljunkie, #cratedigging, #vinylcollector, #records, #33rpm, #Vinyl, #vinylcollectionpost, #vinyljunkie, #funkmysoul,#vinylclub, #funkmysoul, #music, #discogs, #discogscollection, #records, #recordcollection, #nowplaying, #nowspinning, #cratedigging, #funnyvideos, #soulmusic, #soul_music, #blackmusic, #lovesoulmusic , #lovesoul, #lovemusic, #love, #soul, #music, #funk, #disco, #discomusic, #motownrecords, #motown, #staxrecords, #southernsoul, #northernsoul, #soulfunk, #souljazz, #soulblues, #soulgroove, #groove, #gospel, #soulbeat, #streetmusic, #livealbums, #steppenwolf, #jamescarr, #vanmorrison, #jeffbeck, #cannedheat, #edwinstarr, #cannedheat via YouTube https://youtu.be/JC1tHzP9h6c
Vinyl Finds 15 | Vinyl Community #vc Still Winter Edition by The Vinyl Record Player Some more winter picks as March breaks into summer! How about: Joan Armatrading Neil Diamond The Supremes Al Stewart? Year of the Cat Al Stewart? Yes. via YouTube https://youtu.be/hGRrM2qVvAA
The Vinyl Record Player | Music, Fun, SOUL #shorts #shortsvideo by The Vinyl Record Player A little Supercut from the #vc's most soulful jam. With respect and love to all! Music for the win! #shorts #shortsvideo #soulmusic #recordcollection via YouTube https://youtu.be/RK-glNOhJz0
50 Year Old Albums In The Collection | Vinyl Community #vc by The Vinyl Record Player Honourable mentions, plus 10 of the best records from 1973 in the collection. Classic stuff all around, with greats by the Temptations, the Rolling Stones, Marvin Gaye, Renaissance, The Allman Brothers, the Dramatics, Stevie Wonder and more... Check out 10 more classics in the collection from 1968 (55 year old records) here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D68s7GIxq-c Renaissance Can't You Understand, Live - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2A3bb47J3xU The Three Degrees If And When - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f2lXjUyUFrc #vinylrecords #vinylcommunity #funk #soullp #soullegend #blackmusic #lovesoulmusic #lovesoul #lovemusic #love #soul #music #funk #disco #discomusic #motownrecords #motown #doowop #staxrecords #southernsoul #northernsoul #soulfunk #soulpop #souljazz #soulblues #soulgroove #groove #gospel #soulbeat #streetmusic via YouTube https://youtu.be/2r-S5GyT2Vo
10 Beatles Songs By Soul Legends | Vinyl Community #vc #thebeatles https://t.co/t2x4QrXZZu - Here we talk #beatles THE BEATLES all you wild fans in the #vinylcommunity. But this time we're talking the language of Soul. Here is the playlist I created of Beatles songs by soul ar
Check out 10 Beatles Songs By Soul Legends | Vinyl Community #vc #thebeatles https://t.co/t2x4QrXZZu - Here we talk #beatles THE BEATLES all you wild fans in the #vinylcommunity. But this time, we're talking the language of Soul. Here is the playlist I created of Beatles songs by soul ar… March 17, 2023 at 02:51PM via Twitter https://twitter.com/vinylrecordplay
10 Beatles Songs By Soul Legends by The Vinyl Record Player Here we talk #beatles THE BEATLES all you wild fans in the #vinylcommunity. But this time, we're talking the language of Soul. Here is the playlist I created of Beatles songs by soul artists: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLij4BPROZwGmeYXhf1PeYhXwozKHNyFUv And here are the individual tracks: Aretha Franklin - Long And Winding Road https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8oz1qZljz4 Jerry Butler - Something https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NPNy9iUFoE Lou Rawls - Yesterday https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwBNVB0q8H8 Gladys Knight & The Pips - Let It Be https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuKYoh0TWPc Billy Preston - I've Got A Feeling https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U60VdbtKfc4 Otis Redding - Daytripper https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xi6vtAZP-HA Syl Johnson - Come Together https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHSY9TU6H2g Ike & Tina Turner - She Came In Through The Bathroom Window https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hl6c22m20eI Wilson Pickett w/Duane Allman - Hey Jude https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0y8Q2PATVyI Kim Weston - Eleanor Rigby - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhHzIH9W9Sc via YouTube https://youtu.be/74S3rfTdC7A
10 Beatles Songs By Soul Legends https://t.co/hPH5ORkAHy - Here we talk #beatles all you wild fans in the #vinylcommunity. But this time we're talking the language of Soul. Here is the playlist I created of Beatles songs by soul artists: And here are the individual tracks: Are
Check out 10 Beatles Songs By Soul Legends https://t.co/hPH5ORkAHy - Here we talk #beatles all you wild fans in the #vinylcommunity. But this time, we're talking the language of Soul. Here is the playlist I created of Beatles songs by soul artists: And here are the individual tracks: Are… March 17, 2023 at 02:21PM via Twitter https://twitter.com/vinylrecordplay
10 Beatles Songs By Soul Legends by The Vinyl Record Player Here we talk #beatles all you wild fans in the #vinylcommunity. But this time, we're talking the language of Soul. Here is the playlist I created of Beatles songs by soul artists: And here are the individual tracks: Aretha Franklin - Long And Winding Road https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8oz1qZljz4 Jerry Butler - Something https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NPNy9iUFoE Lou Rawls - Yesterday https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwBNVB0q8H8 Gladys Knight & The Pips - Let It Be https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuKYoh0TWPc Billy Preston - I've Got A Feeling https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U60VdbtKfc4 Otis Redding - Daytripper https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xi6vtAZP-HA Syl Johnson - Come Together https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHSY9TU6H2g Ike & Tina Turner - She Came In Through The Bathroom Window https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hl6c22m20eI Wilson Pickett w/Duane Allman - Hey Jude https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0y8Q2PATVyI Kim Weston - Eleanor Rigby - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhHzIH9W9Sc via YouTube https://youtu.be/bwUhmoT3pjA